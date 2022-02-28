Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine amidst the invasion by Putin's Russia. The fashion designer held his show at the Milan Fashion Week in silence without any music as a 'sign of respect'. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a military invasion and entered the borders of Ukraine. The situation in Ukraine is escalating with the military forces of both the country clashing.

Giorgio Armani extends support to Ukraine

Giorgio Armani showed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine and stood by the country amid Russia's military invasion into the borders last week. The designer chose not play any music during his show at Milan Fashion Week and held it in silence. The models were seen walking down the runway without any melody. Armani took to his Instagram and shared a statement along with the footage of the fashion show

His statement read, "My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine." Only the sound of applause from audience members could be heard throughout the venue as models walked down the runway displaying the new collection of the brand. As per CNN, Armani later added, "The best thing to do is send a message that we don't want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us."

Over the past week, several celebs have shown their solidarity for the people of Ukraine. Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared that they will be donating $1,000,000 to the people of Ukraine. Angelina Jolie also shared a strong statement via her social media handle to condemn the actions of Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military operation and invaded Ukraine, its neighbour to the southwest. The invasion marked a major escalation of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. During this crisis, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, criticised NATO's post-1997 enlargement as a security threat and demanded that Ukraine be legally prohibited from joining the military alliance.

The invasion received widespread international condemnation and backlash on President Putin's actions, including sanctions being imposed on Russia. Several anti-war protestors in Russia were met with mass arrests. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will remain back in the country and will continue defending it from Russian attacks.