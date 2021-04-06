Girl's Day's Yura & EXO's Sehun Join The Cast Of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up': Reports

The makers of Song Hey-Kyo and Jang Ki Yong starrer upcoming drama show, Now, We Are Breaking Up have confirmed the addition of new cast members to the project. As reported by Soompi, EXO’s Sehun and Girl’s Day’s Yura are the newest faces who have been roped in for the project. Exo’s Sehun and Girl’s Day’s Yura will reportedly essay supporting roles in the forthcoming romantic show.

According to the outlet, the news has been confirmed by both Sehun and Yura’s managing agencies, SM Entertainment and Awesome ENT. Song Hey-Kyo, Jang Ki Yong and Kim Joo-hun will play the lead roles in the film that will narrate a story of emotional love and breakups. The main protagonist Song Hye-Kyo reportedly plays the central character Ha Young Eun who is a manager of a design team.

On the other hand, Jang Ki Yong is essaying the role of a freelance photographer namely, Yoon Jae Guk. The cast further includes Kim Joo-hun who portrays the role of a PR company CEO Seok Do Hoon. Now, as detailed by Soompi, EXO’s Sehun has been roped in to play a rookie designer who will have to work under Jang and Kim. Yura will be seen as a popular celebrity with a massive social media following. Apart from them, the brand new show also marks the return of Yoon Jung-hee to TV dramas after a hiatus of 7 years, she was last seen in 2014’s drama show The Eldest.

Although the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is sure that all the character’s lives are intertwined with each other. Directed by Lee Gil-bol, ‘Now, We Are Breaking up' is penned by Je In. Bankrolled under the banner of Samhwa Networks and United Artists Agency, the show will highlight how complication will arise in all the character’s life with the seed of love. However, it is the process of breaking up that will involve them in a never-ending spiral of sorrow, joy and all things emotional. The drama how will reportedly go on floors in the month of April this year. The makers have also scheduled to air the romantic show via SBS in the second half of 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Girl's Day's Yura & EXO's Sehun Instagram)