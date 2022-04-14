Good Friday 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp & Facebook Status

Good Friday marks a very significant day for the Christians. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday or the day of Jesus' crucifixion. It is observed in the entire world including India. It is a day of penance, mourning, and sacrifice. Although the exact date is unknown, it is widely assumed that Good Friday falls on Passover Seder, a Jewish feast that marks the start of a Jewish festival. As a result, the day is commemorated between March 20 and April 23, the first and last days of Passover. Two days later, Easter is observed. The date for this year's Good Friday 2022 is April 15.

People attend religious services on this holy day. Christians observe his sacrifice every year on Good Friday. Here are some Good Friday 2022 notes to send to the folks you care about to express your blessings and prayers. In India also, Good Friday is on April 15.

Good Friday 2022 wishes and messages for Whatsapp and Facebook status

I pray that you are always encircled by our Lord's love and care. May your devotion and love for Jesus Christ grow stronger with each passing day.

Good Friday is a day of hope. Let us recall the enormous sacrifice made by Jesus Christ. I'm hoping for a brighter tomorrow.

On this Good Friday, I pray and wish that the Lord continues to bless us and guide us in the correct direction.

He hung, bled, and sacrificed in order to demonstrate his love for us. Nothing compares to his self-sacrifice for humanity. I'm hoping we'll be able to keep the faith he deserves. Have a Good Friday.

Jesus Christ bore all in silence because he accepted us in him. I hope we can return the same to him. Have a blessed Good Friday.

Holy Day Friday is beautiful because it reminds us that we matter to the great Lord, Have a divine Good Friday with your family and loved ones.

Good Friday 2022 wishes, images

Here are some of the best Good Friday 2022 wishes in the form of image that you can send among your family and friends.

Image: Pintrest

Good Friday 2022 quotes

There are so many Good Friday 2022 quotes, but here are some handpicked Good Friday 2022 quotes for you that you can use it to send to your family and friends