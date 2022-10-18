Graham Norton Leaves Twitter After Discussion About Trans Rights Criticised By JK Rowling

British presenter Graham Norton who recently took the centre stage to express his views on transgender rights was highly criticised by Harry Potter writer JK Rowling. The row began after singer-songwriter Billy Bragg commended Norton for his position on trans rights made at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

Following the remarks made by Bragg, Rowling, who has often clashed with trans activists on social media, told him that he was “supporting rape and death threats” by backing Norton, who appeared to have actually said very little to spark the controversy. Soon after the writer's sharp words, Norton made an exit from Twitter.

Graham Norton quits Twitter after JK Rowling remarks

Following Rowling’s position on trans rights, Norton said, “When I’m asked about it, I become a part of it. My voice adds nothing to that discussion and I’m sort of embarrassed that I’m somehow drawn into it. If people want to shine a light on those issues then talk to trans people. Talk to the parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to scientists. Talk to someone who can illuminate it in some way.”

Very much enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare disagree. You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet. https://t.co/V3WFS31gAQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 13, 2022



The comments were part of an answer to an initial question about 'Monty Python' star John Cleese, who often criticises what he sees as cancel culture. Norton said so-called 'cancel culture' was another phrase for 'accountability' facing celebrities over their words. However, in criticising Bragg, Rowling wrote, "Enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats. You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet."

Neither Norton nor Bragg referenced rape or death threats in their statements. Norton has since deleted his @grahnort account. Meanwhile, Rowling has previously faced criticism following accusations of making anti-transgender comments on social media.

Recently, during an interview with The Independent, Harry Potter actor Tom Felton distanced author JK Rowling, who penned the Wizarding World, from the Harry Potter film franchise and revealed that she was not much involved in the filming process. The actor said, "It is also a reminder that as much as Jo is the founder of [these] stories, she wasn’t part of the filmmaking process as much as some people might think." He further added that he had seen her on the film's sets only "once or twice."

IMAGE: AP