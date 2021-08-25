Greta Thunberg Urges Film And TV Outlets To Produce More Content On Global Climate Crisis

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who has been at the forefront of addressing several major environmental concerns, recently said that more stories about climate change need to be told by entertainment outlets.

The activist, on Tuesday, joined Norwegian writer Jo Nesbo at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where she encouraged audience members to turn their attention to a larger environmental cause through their works. The duo spoke about the lack of attention given by media outlets to the pressing concern today, with Greta saying that there is a “big lack of storytelling when it comes to the climate crisis.”

Greta Thunberg urges more stories on climate change from artists, journalists

The Nobel Peace Prize nominee said that she knows so many people who want to work for the cause of addressing climate change, but don't have the means to support it. “I know so many — whether it is artists, storytellers, journalists — who tell me they really want to write about (the climate crisis). They really want to make stories about this, report about this, make movies about it, make art about this, but that they don’t really have that support in order to do that,” she said.

Thunberg reiterated the need to narrate stories, whether fictional or pertaining to reality to highlight growing environmental concerns. "So I think yes, there’s a big lack of storytelling when it comes to the climate crisis, whether it is fictional or whether it is reflecting the reality as it looks like today,” she added. Greta also mentioned how the demand for such content will only increase once when they would start writing about it.

Climate Crisis is a 'limbo': Greta

Greta called the current climate crisis a 'limbo', with no certain end in sight. “This is like a limbo,” Thunberg acknowledged and said, “It’s not the past so we can’t tell the whole story, but it’s not either the future because we don’t know how it’s going to turn out. We’re telling the story in the now and then of course that’s much harder because anything can still happen.”

The 18-year-old activist was the subject of a feature documentary titled I Am Greta, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. For her laudable contribution, she has received several accolades including an honorary Fellowship of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, inclusion in Time's 100 most influential people, and inclusion in the Forbes list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women (2019).