Gul Panag's Lockdown Tweet Termed 'adventure', Actor Hits Back With Husband's Feats

It is often assumed by a section of citizens that celebrities don’t face too many challenges whatever the situation might be. As India went under a complete lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been some who feel the celebrities don’t have anything to worry due to their ‘privilege. Amid the challenging situation right now, Gul Panag’s tweet on the importance of the lockdown to contain the situation was termed as ‘adventure’ by a netizen for being ‘privileged.’

The actor was not pleased with the comment and shared some of the tasks her husband Rishi Attari was performing. For the uninitiated, Rishi is a pilot and the Dor actor pointed out how the netizen could say so while tweeting, while her husband was flying a plane to bring people back.

Gul added that he was doing it for every day in the last few days till that night, when the lockdown was announced. She wrote how Rishi was operating a flight, exposing himself to crowded places and without any work from home option, since it was an essential service.

In another reply to the post, the 41-year-old thanked Indigo Airlines for the ‘herculean planning’ and logistics effort to bring the crew back while maintaining the scaled down service schedule.

Here are the posts:

Reallly? You're on Twitter. My husband's flying a plane bringing people back home as I type.💁🏻‍♀️ Every day for last few days, infact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because 'essential' service. Till tonight. https://t.co/v90mbP82vd — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 24, 2020

Well done @IndiGo6E ! Must have been a herculean planning & logistics effort to bring crew back to respective bases, last night, while still maintaining the scaled down service schedule. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 25, 2020

Gul and Rishi have been married since 2011 and they have a son named Nihal. Even Gul, who has also contested elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, is also a pilot and had received her flying certificate in 2017. She had also shared moments from her flying experience on social media.

Meanwhile, all domestic and international flight operations have been suspended as a part of the 21-day lockdown imposed by the PM Narendra Modi government. India is facing a challenging time with the number of coronavirus cases approaching 600, while 12 deaths have been confirmed.

