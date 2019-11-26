Hansika Motwani's Recent Traditional Outfit Is Goals For Many; Read On How?

Hansika Motwani, the Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL actor was spotted by the paparazzi post her film’s release at a private event. She was also last seen at her friend Vishnu Manchu’s birthday party as well. Motwani shared her latest pictures on Instagram where she was adorning a light green kurta. The multiple pictures she shared in the traditional avatar were major goals and we jot down some key points from her look.
Hansika Motwani wore a silk hand embroidered Mrunalini Rao design from the ‘Calantha’ collection. The outfit was paired with a pastel flower printed organza base dupatta. Hansika donned some oxidized jewellery, a chunky jhumka and choker, to pair it up with the look. Her hair was styled in a semi-high pony with wavy locks. Hansika looked magnificent in the outfit and the look is the inspiration for any puja or traditional functions at home.
Hansika Motwani’s recent movie, Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL, released on November 15th. The film is a romantic comedy starring Sundeep Kishan and is directed By G.Nageswara Reddy. Hansika wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film He-The Only One, which will be released next year according to IMDb reports. She will also be a part of U.R.Jameel directorial Maha.
