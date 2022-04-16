Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, GIFs And More

Touted as one of the most auspicious festivals of India, Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the day of the full moon during the Chaitra month. Celebrated in great zeal and fervour, devotees mark the festival by organizing special pujas and applying 'lal teeka' on their foreheads.

This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 16, 2022. To celebrate the festival, here is a list of wishes, quotes, WhatsApp statuses, messages, images and more you can share with your loved ones.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, greetings & more

Lord Hanuman is the perfect symbol of strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. May we be like him. I wish happiness, joy, love, affection and prosperity to you on this Hanuman Jayanti. Happy Hanuman Jayanti. 2022.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish Lord Hanuman is always there to empower you by giving strength and by supporting you in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman Ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages & more

Wish you and your family joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti. May you have a peaceful and healthy year ahead. Best wishes to you and your family!

Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

May you always shine bright and strong with the blessings of Bajarang Bali and make the impossible possible with your hard work. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you.

“May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti infuse your life with high spirits, dedication and devotion. Warm greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti to you.”

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Images, GIFs

Image: Unsplash

Image: Unsplash