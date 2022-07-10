Happy Eid Al-Adha 2022: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages & Whatsapp Status

Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is a festival of sacrifice. It is regarded as one of the biggest festivals commemorated by the Muslim community worldwide. The celebration also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on Allah’s command. Eid-al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. The festivities began on Saturday evening, July 9, and will go on till today evening.

Below are a few wishes to share with your friends and family this Bakrid

May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid ul-Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak!

May all your good deeds are accepted by Allah and you are rewarded for the same. Warm wishes on Bakrid to you.

Have a joyous and fun-filled Eid with your family. I wish Allah always guides you. Wishing a very Happy Eid Mubarak

Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step. May Allah fulfill all your prayers and bless you with his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace to your family

May Allah forgive all your sins and accept your sacrifice and put an ease to all your suffering! Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Our prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid al-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with all that you have. Eid Mubarak!

Walk in the doors of prosperity, success, and happiness this Eid. Wishing you a very happy Eid al-Adha

May the magic of Eid envelop you and the love of God be with you. Our wishes are always there for you. Happy Eid al-Adha!

May you be blessed with good health and success. Sending love to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

Let the love of Allah bestow upon you and let your sacrifices reap happiness. Happy Bakrid

No shadows to depress you, only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Image Credits: Unsplash & Shutterstock