Happy Holi 2022: Images, GIFs, Wishes, Whatsapp Status & Video Download

Image: PTI
Touted as one of the biggest festivals of India, the entire country is immersed in the preparation of celebrating Holi on March 18, 2022. From smearing each other's faces with colours to spraying water on them, the festival is celebrated in traditional fervour and great enthusiasm. This year would be no different as people celebrated Choti Holi also known as Holika Dahan a day before the big celebration.
While Holi is celebrated with friends and family, it is also impossible that some people will be away from their loved ones. To make this occasion even more special, here is a list of quotes, wishes, greetings, images and videos you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Holi 2022.
My girl @ishehnaaz_gill sending lots of Love and warm wishes on Holi to you.May you are blessed with a day full of Colors,Happiness and Smile.Happy Holi our Sana😍😍😍😍 #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/QpPqwDrv6x— Sibo kaur✨✨ (@SiboKaur) March 17, 2022
