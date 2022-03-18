Happy Holi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Good Morning Wishes, Shayari And Greetings

The festival of colours, Holi, is just around the corner. People all across India are eagerly waiting to smear powdered colours on their loved ones on the special occasion of Rang Panchami. The festival falls on Friday, March 18, this year. As Holi 2022 nears, here we have curated a list of Happy Holi wishes, quotes, images, good morning wishes, Shayaris and greetings for you to send across to enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Happy Holi Wishes

Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. Here is a platform to renew your friendships and to express heartfelt love by scribbling a beautiful Holi message.

I wish this Holi god bless you with more smiles on your lip, more cheer on your voice, more twinkles on your eye. I Wish You Happy Holi.

Holi is the perfect time to improve understanding and love with your family, friend, and your loved ones. You should wish everyone with beautiful Holi wishes.

May you have the most blessed Holi festival than you ever had. Wishing you & your family very special regards,… HAPPY HOLI !!

Red for love, green for prosperity, orange for success and pink for happiness. May God Bless you and your family with all these colours, Happy Holi 2022!

On this auspicious day, I send you wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi!

This Holi, express your love with vibrant colours and make your day even more beautiful!!

May Lord Vishnu protect you from the devils like anger, pride, and negativity!!

Sweet dishes, water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs are the best ingredients for a perfect Holi!

Holi is a special time to meet those with whom you are not in touch for so long. So rebuild the forgotten bonds and enjoy the festival!!

On the occasion of the festival of colours, I hope God fills your life with colours of joy, happiness and love. Happy Holi to you and your family!

May Lord Krishna bless you and those around you abundantly on the festival of Holi. Have a healthy, happy and safe Holi!

Colours of prosperity, love, courage and unity are spreading far and wide with the festival of Holi. Wishing you and your family every bit of these colours. Have a happy Holi 2022!

Rejoice, eat lots of gunjiya and have fun on this joyous occasion of Holi. Have a happy Holi!

The victory of good over evil, happiness over sadness and truth over lies is all that the festival of Holi is about. Wishing you righteousness, justice, nobility and lots of happiness in life! Happy Holi to you and all your dear ones.

Celebrate the harvest season for spring is here! Have a Happy Holi, may God shower his blessings on you and your family!

Happy Holi Quotes

May God give you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.

Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is a time to show affection. All the colours that are on you are of love.

Dipped in hues of love and trust has come the festival of Holi.

A true and caring relationship doesn't have to speak loud, a soft message is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with a lot of fun.

Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness.

May all your worries and grief burn away with the fire of Holi and your life be filled with the colors of happiness, love, joy and prosperity. Have a happy and joyous Holi!

It is the season of new beginnings, a new harvest, a new moon and a new zeal for life and love. May you be showered with all of these and a lot of happiness. Happy Holi to you and your dear ones! Have the best day, month and year.

Say bye to grief and welcome happiness, love and prosperity in your life on this Holi. May Lord Vishnu always protect you from all enemies and maleficence. Have a blessed Holi!

On this full moon night, I wish that the universe blesses you with love, abundance, joy and glimmer. Have a beautiful day and happy Holi!

Express your love with the colours of Holi, let all your worries and sorrow burn away with the fire of Holi and your life be filled with zeal, gusto and love. Have a Happy Holi and a great year ahead!

The festival of colours and flowers is here. Hope your life is filled with happiness and love on this day and the days to come. Happy Holi to you and your family!

Happy Holi Whatsapp status

Holi is the day when people use colours to express their love. It’s time to express your feelings. All of the colours on you represent love! Holi greetings!

Colours that make you happy. Friendship colours, love colours, and prosperity colours. May you have fun with all of the colours of Holi. Holi greetings!

Holi celebrations should take place in groups. So that the memories can be savoured later, these are the memories I want to keep for the rest of my life. Have a wonderful, colourful, and happy Holi for the rest of your life. I wish you a joyous Holi!

Red, green, yellow, and blue… The colours of Holi remind me of you… ‘Because, like them, you are vibrant and full of life.

Be a free spirit when it comes to colour. Happy Holi

Happy Holi Shayaris

May The Vivid Colours Of The Holi

Decorate Your Life

and Your Family

With Colours of Happiness and Fun.

Happy Holi My Dear.

Bright Colors, Water Balloons,

Lovish Gujiyas and Melodious Songs,

Are The Ingredients of Perfect Holi.

Wishing You a Very Happy Holi.

Dete hain Aapko Hum Dil Se Ye Duaayein,

Holi Ke Rang Aapke Jeevan Mein Bhar Jayein,

Aapke Sabhi Sapne Chutki Mein Poore Hon,

Aapke Jeevan Mein Dukh Kabhi Na Aayein.

Happy Holi.

Gul Ne Gulshan Se Gulfam Bheja Hai,

Sitaro Ne Aasman Se Salaam Bheja Hai,

Mubaraq Ho Aapko Rango Ka Tyohar,

Humne Yeh Dil Se Paigam Bheja Hai.

Wishing You a Very Happy Holi.

Happy Holi Images

