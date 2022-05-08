Happy Mother's Day 2022: Mother's Day Wishes, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages & GIFs

Mother's day is celebrated across the globe to honour the mother figure in the life of a family or an individual. Mothers are truly a blessing for everyone, a pillar of strength in the house who not only sacrifice immensely for their loved ones but also give them the motivation and love to manoeuvre through all difficulties they may encounter.

In order to acknowledge their efforts and praise their hard work, Mother's Day is celebrated on May 8 every year. Many people pamper their birth givers by giving them gifts and cards, or by cooking them a delicious breakfast in bed as well as penning heartfelt letters for them. As we mark Mother's Day 2022, here are some wishes, images, greetings and Whatsapp messages for you to wish your loved ones.

I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!

Growing up I don’t think I realized just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running so smoothly. Now that I’m grown up, I am in awe of everything you did for us, and I admire you all the more.

No words are enough to speak about the things you have done for us. Thank you for always taking care of us, even when it wasn’t easy. We love you so much!

Mom, you are the most outstanding woman in my life, and you’ll always be my number one. Have a very happy Mother’s Day!

Best friends and the best mother ever; you are seriously a gift to me! I love you. Happy Mother’s day!

Life is a little easier, safe, sane, and filled with love - because you are around.

From being my biggest cheerleader to pulling me up after every downfall - Thank you for always being right by my side.

