Happy New Year 2022: Funny New Year Memes, Jokes And Messages That Will Make You Laugh

Image: Pixabay
People all around the globe are gearing up to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome New Year 2022. As we head into 2022, do something different and send these New Year Memes and Funny New Year messages to wish your near and dear ones. Read on to know how you can make your wishes special with these Funny New Year memes and jokes.
Funny New Year Meme! #NewYear2022 https://t.co/3wTtpQ2pCV pic.twitter.com/KTyjl7sTIo— Swastika Sruti (@SrutiSwastika) December 31, 2021
Been looking at the 2022 memes. And yeah, they are about what you’d imagine 🤣 happy new year! May our worst fears NOT be realized. pic.twitter.com/BqLJDui5Gw— Lulu (@lourdesgnavarro) December 31, 2021
have a fresh meme for 2022 yall bc tomorrow is the new year and i have 0 clue of what im doing pic.twitter.com/2KMkzexe8a— 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑰 (@benimiyy) December 30, 2021
New year reality meme pic.twitter.com/zAuWKpSG36— Piyush baghel (@piyush_264) December 31, 2021
