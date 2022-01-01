Last Updated:

Happy New Year 2022: Funny New Year Memes, Jokes And Messages That Will Make You Laugh

As we bid adieu to 2021 and enter 2022, here are some New Year Memes and Funny New Year messages to send to your friends, family and loved ones.

Fengyen Chiu
Happy New Year 2022

People all around the globe are gearing up to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome New Year 2022. As we head into 2022, do something different and send these New Year Memes and Funny New Year messages to wish your near and dear ones. Read on to know how you can make your wishes special with these Funny New Year memes and jokes.

Funny New Year messages

  1. New Year’s is the time to forget all your fears, drink a few beers, leave behind all your tears!
  2. Happy New Year from someone adorable, handsome, intelligent, and who wants to see you smiling always.
  3. Don’t ask about my new year’s resolutions because all my past resolutions are yet to be done. Have a blessed new year!
  4. A new year doesn’t come to change your life. It comes to remind you that one more year has gone and you’re still the same useless moron who thinks he can make his resolutions come true!
  5. A new year with the same old worries and tension. Buckle up, drink some more, and peace out for the rest of the night. Happy New Year.
  6. I would quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.
  7. I hope growing up is not included in your resolution this year. Let’s just live it like the old ones and we can grow up in some other years. Happy New Year 2022, partner!
  8. If all the heartbreaks and troubles from the last year didn’t make you strong, let me wish one more year full of agony and tears. I really want you to be stronger. Happy New Year!
  9. New years are like pages in a book that’s so boring. You always think that the next page will be interesting, but it turns out to be the same every time. Happy New Year!
  10. This Year, may your hair and teeth, your face-lift, abs and stocks not fall, may your blood pressure, your cholesterol, white blood count, and mortgage interest not rise. Happy New Year 2022!

New Year Memes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

