Last Updated:

Happy New Year 2022: Images, Wishes, GIFs, WhatsApp Status & More To Share With Loved Ones

Here's a list of Happy New Year 2022 images, wishes, GIFs, WhatsApp status, greetings, and more to share with your friends, family and loved ones.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Happy New Year 2022

Image: Pixabay


It's almost time to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year 2022. Although 2021 was a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is important to welcome 2022 with optimism and a positive attitude.

One must also take all precautions while celebrating the New Year because the pandemic isn't over yet. Here is a collection of Happy New Year 2022 wishes, messages, pictures, greetings and more to send to family and loved ones. 

New Year 2022 wishes for Whatsapp

  • May the New Year 2022 bring you more happiness, success, love, and blessings!
  • Forget the hardships of the previous year and look forward to a new tomorrow, wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous New Year 2022. 
  • May your pocket get fat and belly remain thin, may you drink a lot and eat a lot this new year. Happy New Year 2022. 
  • I wish you every success this year. I hope that you will find joy and success in all walks of life. Happy New Year 2022!
  • I’m so grateful for all of the New Year holidays we’ve spent together over the years, and I’m sorry I couldn’t visit you this year. I hope you have a wonderful New Year and we can get up in 2022. May this Christmas season be a time to relax as you relax and a New Year filled with hope for better days. 
  • In this new year, change your direction and not the dates, change your commitments and not the calendar, change your attitudes and not your actions, and cause a change in your beliefs, power, and focus and not in fruit. May you keep your promises and bring you and your loved ones the happiest New Year ever.

Happy New Year greetings

  • Happy New Year! May the coming year be full of grand adventures and opportunities.
  • Life is short – dream big and make the most of 2022!
  • They say blood is thicker than water, but champagne’s stronger than both—let’s drink and celebrate the new year!
  • Let’s toast a spectacular year of upright togetherness. Have a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous year! Happy New Year!
  • Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!
  • The nights will be dark but the days will be clear, I wish that your life is always bright – Happy New Year.

Happy New Year GIFs

Happy New Year images

(Image: Pixabay)

(Image: Pixabay)

(Image: Pixabay)

READ | New Year Rangoli Designs 2022: New Year Special Rangoli Designs with and without dots
READ | New Year's Eve 2021: Firework Events across the world to watch out for
READ | Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, images, messages & quotes for New Year's Day
READ | Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, pics, greetings, Facebook & WhatsApp status

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Happy New Year 2022, New Year, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com