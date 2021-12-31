Happy New Year 2022: Inspiring Quotes By Famous Personalities To Motivate Yourself

New Year Eve is just a day ahead. As we are about to welcome another year, the best way to do so is to motivate yourself by setting a new goal, reading inspirational quotes. As we bid adieu to 2021, read these Happy New Year 2022 quotes by famous personalities that will inspire hopes for the future and motivate you to reach for your dreams. New Year Quotes by famous personalities “Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie, author

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” —William E. Vaughan, journalist and author.

“New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way.” —Oscar Auliq-Ice, author

“You can get excited about the future. The past won’t mind.” —Hillary DePiano, playwright and author

“The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” —Edith Lovejoy Pierce, poet.

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” —Rainer Maria Rilke, poet

“You can find inspiration in everything. If you can’t, then you’re not looking properly.” —Paul Smith, fashion designer.

“Plant seeds every single day that you know who you are, you know what you’re about, and you know what goals you’ve set for yourself.” —Stephen Curry, athlete

“Don’t make plans. Make options.” —Jennifer Aniston, actor.

“If you don’t find your passion in your paycheck, go find it somewhere else.” —Sara Haines, journalist

“It is your right to choose what you do and don’t do, to choose what you believe in and don’t believe in. It is your right to curate your life and your own perspective.” —Lady Gaga, musician.

“The way I look at it, every day that I’m moving forward is a day I’m not moving backward.” —Bobby Bones, radio personality

“I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.” —David Bowie, musician and actor

“You have those moments where you reflect and say, ‘No matter what I’m going through at the moment, you know what? Life ain’t bad.'” —Dwyane Wade, athlete.

“It’s a myth that you can’t have it all. You can have it all—just maybe not all at the same time.” —Eva Longoria, actor.

“It is often easier to make progress on mega-ambitious dreams. Since no one else is crazy enough to do it, you have little competition.” —Larry Page, entrepreneur.

“Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable.” —Mary Oliver, poet.

“Don’t be scared if you don’t do things in the right order. I didn’t think I’d have dessert before breakfast today, but hey, it turned out that way and I wouldn’t change a thing.” —Mindy Kaling, comedian

“I think the more unexpected something is, the more there is to learn from it.” —Michael J. Fox, actor

“One ought, every day at least, to hear a little song, read a good poem, see a fine picture, and if it were possible, to speak a few reasonable words.” —Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, writer Image: Unsplash

