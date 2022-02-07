Happy Propose Day 2022: Date, Significance, Gift Ideas, Propose Day Tips And More

The celebration of love, Valentine's Day is inching closer with many planning to express love to their significant others for the occasion. Not limited to the day itself, many celebrate the occasion for a week by participating in the various special days leading up to February 14 or even the entire month. This year, Valentine's Day falls on Monday with the special days starting with Rose Day on February 7. The second day of Valentine's week is Happy Propose Day on February 8, 2022.

Marking the second day of Valentine's week, the 'Propose day' is extremely special to not only lovers but also for people plucking the courage to confess their love. Here is everything you need to know about Propose day along with gift ideas and tips to mark the special day.

When is Propose Day 2022?

As mentioned earlier, Propose day is second day of Valentine's week and falls on February 8, 2022. This year, the day will be celebrated on Tuesday. People use this opportunity to express love and affection to their loved ones and make them feel extra special by showering gifts and romantic gestures towards them. Moreover, people can use this day as an opportunity to profess their love to someone they have romantic feelings for by organizing a gesture of their love.

Happy Propose Day 2022: Gifts, ideas, tips and more

Thoughtful gesture: While reservation at a fancy restaurant and jewellery can be quite expensive, a thoughtful gesture, small or big, can go a long way when expressing your love to the person you like. After taking the help of a few trustworthy friends to find out the person's likes and dislikes, a small yet significant gesture can easily win their heart. Make them feel special: Expressing love 365 days of the year s quite important and essential for a relationship, however, going out of the way to make them feel special is quite appreciated by the partners. One can give flowers, customized chocolates, hand-written letters or even that one piece of clothing they wanted to buy. Try something new: Going out to eat, watching a film together and more can be everyday rituals for some couples. However, on this occasion, you can propose an out-of-the-box experience to your partner and spice up your bonding with them. Hiking, paintball or laser tags, horse riding, skiing and more can be discovered as new ways of bonding for people.

Image: Unsplash