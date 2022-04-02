Happy Ugadi Wishes 2022: Images, Quotes, Messages, Cards, Greetings, Pictures And GIFs

Ugadi or Yugadi is made up of two words: yug (era) and adi (new beginning), which means that Yugadi literally means "new beginnings" and is celebrated as a Hindu New Year. Brahma, according to Hindu mythology, created the world on this day, which is why it is observed as the first day of the Hindu calendar in India
Ugadi Date 2022 in India
The festival of Ugadi is held on the first day of Chaitra maas in March and April to welcome the spring season. This year in 2022, the Ugadi festival will be held on April 2 and will be celebrated differently in different states. People in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka will celebrate it as Ugadi festival, while those in Maharashtra and Goa will celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, and the rest will celebrate it as Chaitra Navratri.
To wish your family and friends on Ugadi, check out this collection of excellent SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, and Facebook status:
Happy Ugadi festival 2022 Wishes:
- May the brightness and happiness of Ugadi always stay with you in good and bad to make it a memorable year for you…. Happy Ugadi.
- May you enjoy the festivities and feasts of Ugadi with a happy heart and soul….. Wishing you a beautiful day of celebrations on Ugadi festivals.
- More smiles and fewer sorrows, more opportunities and less problems….. I wish you a year that is all brightness and happiness…. Happy Ugadi to you.
- Ugadi is a reminder that another year has begun and we must start fresh by leaving all the bad memories behind…. Cheers on Ugadi to you.
- May the cheers of Ugadi festival and blessings of the Almighty always stay with you and always be bright each and every day of your life….. Wishing you Happy Ugadi
- Throughout the year, may God bless you with serenity, luck, and success. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful Ugadi festival.
- Wishing the love of my life a happy Ugadi Festival. Keep shining wherever you go as the beautiful person you are.
Happy Ugadi festival 2022 messages
- May this Ugadi bring you happiness and prosperity! Happy Ugadi!
- Happy Ugadi to you and your family! May the coming year bring happiness in your lives.
- Hope you have an amazing day and a beautiful year ahead. Happy Ugadi wishes!
- May you have a blessed Ugadi! Happy new year!
Happy Ugadi GIFs festival 2022
Here are some beautufl Ugadi GIFs for your forward your family and frends.
Image: greetings.live
Image: Greetings.live
Image: Greetings.live
Image: Greetings.live
Happy Ugadi 2022 Images
Creadit: Pintrest
Image: Pintrest
Image: Pintrest
Image: Pintrest
Happy Ugadi 2022 quotes/Greetings
- It is the time to forget all regrets and look forward to a beautiful new year. Wishing everyone a great Ugadi Festival.
- Let’s forget all old mistakes, and prepare to cherish the new year with nothing but positivity. Wish you a happy Ugadi.
- May this new year all your dreams come true, and you be blessed with lots of joy.
- It’s the time to welcome new thoughts, new dreams, and a prosperous Telugu new Year
- Let's welcome Ugadi with great hope, eagerness & anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful amount of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.
- This Ugadi festival, I'm wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. I pray that you gain the might and strength to accept life's ups and downs. Happy Ugadi to you!
