Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp Messages

People are celebrating the month of love with full love and excitement. Whether it be romantic dates or gifting something special to your loved ones, people prefer celebrating the whole Valentine week with great zeal. Valentine's day is not celebrated just for a day but the festivities last for an entire week. People also celebrate Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. And each day has its own significance.

Valentine's Day is about to arrive on February 14 and couples are excited about the same. The day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman, who lived in Rome in the third century. Some go on romantic dates, while some couples prefer staying indoor and spend some quality time. Here are some of the greetings, wishes and messages that you can sent to your loved ones on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day wishes:

Happy Valentine’s Day! My favorite place in the world is right next to you.

I never believed in luck until I found you.

You’re the one. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my whole life.

Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single day since the day we met.

Valentine's Day Quotes:

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Harry in When Harry Met Sally

“I am in love with you. I know that love is just a shout into the void and that oblivion is inevitable. And that we’re all doomed and that one day all of our labors will be returned to dust. And I know the sun will swallow the only Earth we will ever have. And I am in love with you.” — Gus in The Fault in Our Stars

“I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day.” — Noah in The Notebook

“To me, you are perfect.” — Mark in Love Actually

Valentine's Day Greetings:

Image: Birthdaycake24

Image: Birthdaycake24

Image: RightQuotes4all

Image: RightQuotes4all

Valentine's Day Whatsapp Messages:

All I need in this life is you and me. Oh, and WiFi. And wine. And snacks. But that’s it, I swear.

You have the worst taste in TV shows, and I’m still madly in love with you. That’s how you know it’s real.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Nothing says love like a piece of paper folded in half with some words on it.

I love you because you're the person who annoys me the least.

Valentine's Day Images:

Image: WishesMsg

Image:Good Housekeeping

Image: QuotesWishesMsg

Image: Grace College

Valentine's Day SMS:

"I Promise To Always Treat You Like A Queen. You Reign Over My Heart."

You are like the moon, and I am a star, lovingly gazing at your beautiful face. You make my nights amazing. Happy Valentine’s Day

One day soon I will not have to wait for Valentine's day to hold your hand and show you the way to my heart, roses and chocolates and champagne to enjoy as your are just a flight away from my life. Pedro.

They say that absence from those whom we love is worse than death, but I feel that in absence we realize how strong our love is. Happy Valentine’s Day

Image: Instagram/@iliotropoaegina