Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021: Here's The Answer That Bagged Her The Crown

Harnaaz Sandhu from Punjab has been crowned the 70th Miss Universe, bringing back the title to the country after 21 years. The gorgeous young lady bagged the title after a series of outstanding performances in an array of events that led her to stand tall at the finale opposite the beautiful Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira. The 21-year-old won the hearts of the judges at the bedazzled event with her witty, apt and quick answer to the judge's tricky question.

In the final question-answer round, the judges asked Sandhu about what advice she would offer to young women on how to deal with the pressures that they face today. The smart and graceful Sandhu kept her confidence and beautifully explained her stance.

"The biggest pressure the youth is facing today is to believe in themselves," Sandhu said. "To know you are unique and that is what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself with others and talk about more important things that are happening worldwide," she added.

With utmost belief in her eyes, she went on, "Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life."

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu bags Miss Universe 2021

On December 12, reigning Miss Universe from Mexico, Andrea Meza passed on her crown to Harnaaz Sandhu from Punjab, India at the stunning event held in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat, the Associated Press reported. The event wrapped up at 5 a.m. (local time) to sync with the United States primetime.

The final announcement came after all the traditional rounds, including national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test the public speaking skills of the participants. In the evening gown round, the young ladies gracefully donned their best shimmery outfits and walked the ramp.

Palestine, Malaysia drops out from Miss Universe

The event was a talking point for many other reasons, including Palestine opting out of the competition as a protest against Israel's treatment of Palestinians. The South African government also withdrew support of the event, extending their hand to the Palestinian cause. On the other hand, Malaysia also chose to refrain from the event, citing the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, in an interview last month, former Miss Universe Meza urged participants to leave out politics from the pageant. "When you are in there you forget about politics, about your religion," she told the Associated Press at the time.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: @MissUniverse/Instagram)