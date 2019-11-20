Harrdy Sandhu: Have A Look At The Most Popular Songs Of The '83' Actor

Harrdy Sandhu is a celebrated Punjabi singer, who has a massive fan following on social media. He has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone. After delivering tons of smashing hits, the singer will be making his acting debut soon. Hardy Sandhu will be enthralling Bollywood audience by starring alongside Ranveer Singh in the multi-starrer 83. Reportedly, Harrdy Sandhu will be essaying the role of a fast bowler in the film. Among countless songs sung by the dapper singer, let us take a look at some of his most popular songs.

Harrdy Sandhu's popular songs

Also Read:Bala: Harrdy Sandhu Reprise Naah As Naah Goriye In The Film

Soch (2013):

This song became a rage amongst the audiences as soon as it got released in 2013. It is an emotional track with soulful music and intense lyrics. Himanshi Khurana, who is currently locked in the Bigg Boss house, was the female lead in the music video. This song of Harrdy Sandhu became so famous that it later got included in Akshay Kumar’ Airlift.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi: Five Most Popular Songs Of The Dancing Star

Horrn Blow (2016):

This is a peppy song with fun lyrics and foot-tapping music. Harrdy Sandhu looked truly handsome in the music video. He wore quirky clothes that he managed to carry comfortably. It is a party track, which was heard in almost every club across India in 2016.

Also Read: Gippy Grewal: These Photos Prove That The Punjabi Superstar Is Also A True Style Icon

Naah Goriye (2017):

Hardy Sandhu came up with another fascinating song in 2017. With unusual lyrics and an uber-cool hook step, this song soon became a rage among the masses. The Punjabi singer showcased his dance skills in the song. Nora Fatehi and Hardy Sandhu came together for the first time for the song. Both of them shared sizzling on-screen chemistry which further helmed into the success of the song. Even though it's a Punjabi song, yet it managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the entire nation. Recently another version of the song was a part of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. It featured popular Punjabi actor, Sonam Bajwa in it as well.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh To Perform In Pune On 9 Nov & In Malaysia On 13 Dec

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.