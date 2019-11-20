Harrdy Sandhu: These Photos Prove That The Punjabi Superstar Is Also A True Style Icon

Harrdy Sandhu is a celebrated Punjabi singer who is has a massive fan following on social media. After delivering tons of smashing hits, the singer will be making his acting debut soon in the Hindi Film Industry with Ranveer Singh's 83. Harrdy is always in the news for his stylish fashion sense and soulful music. The Punjabi superstar is also a style icon, and he has proved it several times. Take a look at some of the striking photos of the Soch singer.

Harrdy Sandhu's style book

Harrdy Sandhu dressed as a cricketer

Hardy Sandhu will be starting his Bollywood journey alongside the much-awaited Ranveer Singh starrer '83. Harrdy Sandhu will be essaying the role of the fast bowler, Madan Lal, in the film.

In a multi-coloured shirt

Harddy Sandhu looks super stylish in this multi-coloured shirt. He has paired it up with solid blue denim and some funky sneakers.

The classic casual look

The Naah Goriye singer looks uber-cool in this post shared by him. In the photo, he can be seen having a fun time while enjoying a fancy bike ride.

The formal look

Harrdy Sandhu's style sense is truly impeccable, and the singer proves it with every look of his, be it in a formal or western outfit.

