Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | 'Harry Potter' Books In Ukrainian Offered Free Online As A Small Measure Of Light Amid War

Amid the Russian-Ukraine war, coming as a 'small measure of light', 'Harry Potter' books have been translated into Ukrainian and are being offered for free.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Harry Potter, Harry Potter books, Harry potter books in Ukranian

Image: @JRogan/Twitter/AP


In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, several international communities have been launching various programmes to provide aid to refugees. In these tough times with the raging war continuing for over 90 days now, coming as a 'small measure of light', Harry Potter books have been translated into Ukrainian and are offered for free online on every digital device. 

Amid the escalating tensions in the war-torn country, Ukraine, this major move is aimed to provide relief to the children and bring a small ray of happiness in these tough times. The official Twitter page of Toronto Television shared the news with the pictures of the translated version of the books. 

Harry Potter books to be available in Ukrainian for free

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling reacted to the tweet and extended her support to Ukraine with the hashtag #SlavaUkraini which when translated means "Glory to Ukraine!". For the unversed, Glory to Ukraine is a Ukrainian national salute, known as a symbol of Ukrainian sovereignty and resistance and as the official salute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2018. 

READ | Potterheads captivated after Harry Potter theme song perfectly recreated by bird; Watch

The publishing house Pottermore on their website revealed that they shall be working with JK Rowling’s charity, Lumos, and other charitable and aid organisations to spread the message of their availability. They even shared their experience of how appalling the effect of the war was on the people, especially children. Since the invasion, the publishing house stated that they along with the team wanted to do something – however small – to help. And so they have been working to find a way to make the Harry Potter books available to read online, for free, for all of the families whose lives have been so radically impacted by the conflict.

READ | Finn Wolfhard correlates Stranger Things 4 to Harry Potter; says 'those movies got darker'

Several fans and avid readers stormed the comments section with their takes on the same while thanking the writer for the sweet gesture. One of the users commented, " Thank you @ababahalamaha and Viktor Morozov for such a wonderful translation!" Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "@jk_rowling thank you," while a third user chimed in and wrote, " What magic news." 

READ | Delhi Police asks citizens to mask up amid COVID surge with THIS 'Harry Potter' meme

(Image: @JRogan3000/Twitter/AP)

READ | Tom Felton reveals how he got selected to play Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter' series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Harry Potter, JK Rowling, Harry Potter books translated into Ukrainian
First Published:
COMMENT