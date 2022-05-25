In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, several international communities have been launching various programmes to provide aid to refugees. In these tough times with the raging war continuing for over 90 days now, coming as a 'small measure of light', Harry Potter books have been translated into Ukrainian and are offered for free online on every digital device.

Amid the escalating tensions in the war-torn country, Ukraine, this major move is aimed to provide relief to the children and bring a small ray of happiness in these tough times. The official Twitter page of Toronto Television shared the news with the pictures of the translated version of the books.

Harry Potter books to be available in Ukrainian for free

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling reacted to the tweet and extended her support to Ukraine with the hashtag #SlavaUkraini which when translated means "Glory to Ukraine!". For the unversed, Glory to Ukraine is a Ukrainian national salute, known as a symbol of Ukrainian sovereignty and resistance and as the official salute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2018.

🦉E-books about Harry Potter in Ukrainian, free for reading, have appeared on Pottermore Publishing.

The publishing house Pottermore on their website revealed that they shall be working with JK Rowling’s charity, Lumos, and other charitable and aid organisations to spread the message of their availability. They even shared their experience of how appalling the effect of the war was on the people, especially children. Since the invasion, the publishing house stated that they along with the team wanted to do something – however small – to help. And so they have been working to find a way to make the Harry Potter books available to read online, for free, for all of the families whose lives have been so radically impacted by the conflict.

Several fans and avid readers stormed the comments section with their takes on the same while thanking the writer for the sweet gesture. One of the users commented, " Thank you @ababahalamaha and Viktor Morozov for such a wonderful translation!" Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "@jk_rowling thank you," while a third user chimed in and wrote, " What magic news."

(Image: @JRogan3000/Twitter/AP)