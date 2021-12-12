Hellbound's Won Jin Ah Talks About Netflix Show & First Impression Of Co-star Yoo Ah In

Won Jin Ah recently shared her experience working with her hit Netflix series Hellbound co-star Yoo Ah In. She talks about her journey and achievements after the success of the series and her first experience with the series and how she prepared for her role. She also shared her perception of his co-star Yoo Ah In.

Won Jin Ah on working in the series Hellbound

As per Soompi, In an interview with Naver Tv, Won Jin Ah shared her experience of working in Hellbound and said, "I’m so grateful that so many people watched the series. I’m puzzled but thankful. This was completely unexpected. I’m relieved that so many people enjoyed it, and I hope more people continue to watch it as well." Won Jin Ah further revealed that when she first read the script, she found it to be very appealing and she instantly wanted to do the series, ignoring the fact that her role was not that big. Talking about her excitement after reading the script of the series she said, “A completely new world was presented like it really existed, and the director said that it would tell about the world of hell, so I thought that I wanted to try it out”.

Won Jin Ah on working on her Character in Hellbound

Won Jin Ah had to prepare for her character well, as it went through a lot of experiences that she cannot even imagine and therefore, she did face some challenges while preparing for her role. She said that she focused more on imagining how she would react if something like that actually happens to her. Adding to the character she played she said, "I thought about my child’s days being numbered, but even then it was hard for me to truly bring that to my heart. I had to work with a dummy newborn prop, so I tried to pour my heart into it as if Toughie really existed.”

Won Jin Ah's impression about Yoo Ah In

The Melting me softly actress on working with Yoo Ah In complimented him by saying that whenever she used to see Yoo Ah on the set she used to think he’s really good at moving his body, adding to which she said "he’s so amazing and cool. I want to try playing a character who has a sense of justice but is also crazy and is good at physical things.”

Hellbound was on the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 global list for over a week and the series is a massive hit worldwide and is on Netflix’s Top 10 list in 59 countries across the world post its release.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM-J0I3N2A9,NETFLIX.HELLBOUND