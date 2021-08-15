Here Is A List Of Afghan War-based Movies To Understand The Country's Ongoing Crisis. Read

Tensions in Afghanistan have escalated to a point where the world is concerned about the future of the war-torn nation. According to reports, Taliban negotiators have now moved to the presidential palace to prepare for a 'peaceful transfer' of power. With the hardline Islamist group taking over the war-stricken country, take a look at these movies that are based on Taliban, to understand the situation better.

Watch These Movies on Taliban to understand the Afghan War better

Escape from Taliban

2003's release Escape From Taliban is helmed by Ujjal Chattopadhyaya. The film is an adaptation of a book titled A Kabuliwala's Bengali Wife penned by Sushmita Banerjee, who fled to the war-torn country, Afghanistan in the year 1995 after six years of living there with her Afghan-businessman husband. It depicts how the Taliban-Afghanistan war had led to her death by the militants, because she refused to abide by their rule on converting to Islam.

The Outpost

2020's war film The Outpost is helmed by Rod Lurie and is based on 2012's non-fiction book by Jake Tapper with the same title. The film is based on the Battle of Kamdesh in the war in Afghanistan. It features Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Cory Hardrict, Milo Gibson, Jacob Scipio, Will Attenborough, and Taylor John Smith.

Restrepo

Restrepo is a 2010 documentary film that tells the story of the Afghanistan war. It is directed by American journalist Sebastian Junger and British photojournalist Tim Hetherington. It explores the year that Junger and Hetherington spent in Afghanistan on an assignment for Vanity Fair. The film "captures the reality of the soldiers."

12 Strong

A 2018 action-war film, 12 Strong is helmed by Nicolai Fuglsig and written by Ted Tally and Peter Craig. It is based on Doug Stanton's non-fiction book Horse Soldiers and tells the journey of US Army Special Forces who were sent to Afghanistan immediately after the September 11 attacks.

Lone Survivor

The biographical war film is based on the eponymous 2007's non-fiction book by Marcus Luttrell with Patrick Robinson. Set during the war in the Muslim country, the film depicts the unsuccessful United States Navy SEALs counter-insurgent mission Operation Red Wings, during which a four-man SEAL reconnaissance and surveillance team was given the task of tracking down the Taliban leader Ahmad Shah. It is penned and helmed by Peter Berg.

Kandahar

Helmed by Mohsen Makhmalbaf, the Iran film is set in Afghanistan during the rule of the Taliban. It is partly inspired by the true events with a fictionalised story of a successful Afghan-Canadian. The plot revolves around the journey of the Afghan-Canadian, who receives a letter from her sister left behind when the family escaped the war-stricken country, as she plans on committing suicide on the last solar eclipse of the millennium.

The Breadwinner

The 2017 animated drama is helmed by Nora Twomey and executively produced by Mimi Polk Gitlin and Angelina Jolie. The film is based on the best-selling novel, of the same name, by Deborah Ellis and it depicts the struggles of a young girl struggling to support her family during the Taliban ruling.

IMAGE: THE OUTPOST INSTAGRAM/ AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.