Holi 2022: How To Make Eco-friendly And Safe Colours At Home? Check Required Ingredients

Holi, also famously known as the 'festival of colours' is a Hindu festival celebrated in India with great zeal and enthusiasm. While Holi marks the celebration of love and new life for many, it is also a fun time to smear colours. While families in India arrange for religious ceremonies, many also sing and dance to inaugurate the festival. Holi 2022 falls on March 17 and 18 this year. While the ritual of 'Holika Dahan' will be held on March 17, whereas 'Rang Panchami' will be celebrated all across the country on March 18, 2022.

On the next day of 'Holika Dahan', people of all ages smear each other with colour. Throwing coloured water for fun, devouring sweets are a few ways in which 'Rang Panchami' is celebrated. Are you excited to play Holi but are afraid of the harmful effects of the chemicals used in Holi colours? If so, then you've arrived at the perfect place. Do you know you can make organic Holi colours easily at home using safe ingredients that don't have any harmful effects on the skin? Here we have curated a few ways how to make eco-friendly colours at home to play eco-friendly Holi this year.

Yellow

Yellow colour is the easiest to make as you can directly apply turmeric or gram flour to celebrate Holi 2022. Both turmeric and gram flour won't harm your skin and to make it more eco-friendly, you can add a bit of Multani mitti to the powdered ingredients. However, be sure that you don't smear colours in the eyes of another, it can lead to itchiness and infection if not treated properly.

Green

Green colour can be easily obtained by using Henna powder. You can also use ingredients like Mint, Neem, Spinach and Coriander leaves to make green colour. Boil the leaves and mix the wet paste with flour to enjoy a safe Holi 2022.

Red

Red Colour can be made using hibiscus and rose flowers. All you need to do is dry the flowers crisp in the sunlight. Later, crush it to convert it into a powdered form. To increase the volume of the colour, you can mix rice flour in equal amounts of the colour.

Pink

Pink colour can be made using carrots or beetroot. First, boil either beetroot or carrots with some water. Let it cool, then convert it into a paste using a grinder. Let the paste dry in the sunlight then you can mix it with flour to obtain the desired result.

Blue

Blue colour can be obtained using blue hibiscus flowers. Follow the same procedure mentioned earlier with red colour. If not, you can also make blue colour with indigo powder.

