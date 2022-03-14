Holi, also famously known as the 'festival of colours' is a Hindu festival celebrated in India with great zeal and enthusiasm. While Holi marks the celebration of love and new life for many, it is a fun time to smear colours. While families in India arrange for religious ceremonies, many also sing and dance to inaugurate the festival. Well, Holi 2022 is just around the corner and here we have detailed the history and significance of this Indian festival.

When is Holi 2022?

The auspicious festival of Holi bids farewell to the winter season, thereby marking the arrival of spring. It usually falls in the month of March, every year. Speaking of which, Holi 2020 falls on March 17 and 18 this year. While the ritual of 'Holika Dahan' will be held on March 17, whereas 'Rang Panchami' will be celebrated all across the country on March 18, 2022.

What is the story of Holi?

Holi celebrated the Hindu god Krishna and the legend of Holika and Prahlad. According to Hindu mythology, during the Satyug era, there lived an evil king, Hiranyakashipu. With the blessing of Lord Shiva, Hiranyakashipu became nearly invincible as he wished for everyone in his kingdom to worship him. The evil king, who would act like a god, began killing those who disobeyed him.

However, his son namely Prahlad was a religious worshipper of Lord Vishnu. The King couldn't bear his son's disobedience towards him and hence devised a heinous plan to murder him. Hiranyakashipu took help from his sister Holika, who had a magic cloak that protected her from fire. He asked her to sit on a bonfire with Prahlad, by tricking the boy. However, as the fire roared, the garment flew from Holika and covered Prahlad. Holika burnt to death, Prahlad came out unharmed. This event marked the triumph of good over evil.

What is Holika Dahan?

According to traditions, 'Holika Dahan' is celebrated on the first night of Holi. People all across the country light bonfires as they throw grains, coconuts, wood onto them. This ritual represents the death of Holika, thereby the triumph of good over bad.

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat details of Holi 2022

Purnima Tithi begins at 01:29 pm on March 17, 2022.

Purnima Tithi ends at 12:47 PM on March 18, 2022

Bhadra Punchha is from 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha is from 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM on March 18

What is Rang Panchami?

On the next day of 'Holika Dahan', people of all ages smear each other with colour. Throwing coloured water for fun, devouring sweets are a few ways in which 'Rang Panchami' is celebrated. People believe that this tradition began due to the mischievous behaviour of Lord Krishna.

