'How I Met Your Mother' Quiz: Pick Your Drink & Know Which Character You're Like

How I Met Your Mother (often abbreviated as HIMYM) is an American sitcom, created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for CBS and was directed by Pamela Fryman. The series, which ran from 2005 to 2014, follows the main character, Ted Mosby, and his group of friends in New York City's Manhattan.

As a framing device, Ted, in the year 2030, recounts to his son and daughter the events that led him to meet their mother. How I Met Your Mother is a joint production by Bays & Thomas Productions and 20th Century Fox Television and syndicated by 20th Television.

Known for its unique structure, humour, and incorporation of dramatic elements, How I Met Your Mother was popular throughout its run. The show initially received positive reviews, while the later seasons received more mixed reviews. Here is a quiz based on the How I Met Your Mother cast where you have to pick your favourite cocktail to decide which character are you. There are clues and cocktails based on the characters' unique moments that came out in the show.

How I Met Your Mother quiz

1. If you're meeting your friends at a bar after having had a long, hectic day at work, which is your favourite poison that helps you unwind?

French Horn cocktail

The ‘Mirror’ cocktail

The ‘Woo girl’ cocktail

The ‘Dowistrepla’

Peppermint Schnaps

The ‘limo’ cocktail

2. If it’s your first date, what would be your ideal choice of cocktail?

Sangria

Michelada

Penicillin

Martini

Whiskey smash

Fancy Bourbon punch

3. If you are meeting your friends at a college reunion after a long time; which ideal tonic would you prefer to dance your heart out?

Dante’s Inferno cocktail

Girly cocktails

Maple Manhattan

The legend-wait-for-it-dary cocktail

Sex and the city cocktail

Mimosa

Answers

If you frequently clicked option one then you are Ted of your group as 'french horn' is related to him in the show, when he gets back with Robin he brings the iconic blue French horn with him. Sangria is made of his favourite drink that is red wine and when he gets drunk all he says is Dante's Inferno.

If the second option was your choice you are Marshall. Marshall and mirror have a very unique relationship, he often finds adoring himself in the mirror when drunk. While Michelada is made of his favourite drink, girly cocktails are his preferences in most parties.

If third was your ideal choice you are Robin of the group. Remember when Robin joined Lily and her teacher friends to bet the 'woo' girl? Penicillin is made up of Robin's favourite drink that is scotch.

If fourth was your first choice, you are Lily. In the show, Lily has a huge debt problem because of her impulsive shopping; she is able to hide this from Marshall until they apply for a mortgage in "Dowisetrepla". Lily loves Martini and every night going out with Lily will be legend-wait-for-it-dary.

Last, if the fifth was your all-time choice you are Barney of the group. Peppermint Schnaps changes Barney into Richard Dawson. He loves whiskey and Sex in the City is his favourite cocktail as he is the writer of the Bro Code and the Playbook.

However, if the sixth option was the most relatable to you, you are Ranjit of the group. Ranjit is a cab driver and in the show, his relationship with a limo was evident. Be it dropping Lily and Marshal in a limo or owning a limo service, he did it all. He loves champagne.

