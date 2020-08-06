How Old Are The Stokes Twins? Felony Charge Against The YouTube Pranksters Explained

Alex and Alan Stokes are one of the most known duos from YouTube who have capitalised on the pranking genre on the video platform and garnered millions of views of followers over the year. The Stokes Twins channel with 4.81 million subscribers often uploads videos that garner millions of views. Their video from last week titled 'Pranking My Friends For An Entire Week' has garnered over 2.5 million views. But, recently the duo has been making the rounds on the internet for getting felony charges over their prank videos which released back in October 2019, where the twins pretended to be criminals to an Uber driver and random people.

How old are the Stokes Twins?

Alex and Alan Stokes are identical twins and are born on November 23, 1996. Alan Stokes is reportedly only younger to Alex by two minutes. Their current age in the year 2020 is 23 years, they're half-caucasian and half-Chinese ethnically.

Why are they getting booked?

As a part of their prank video, the duo pretended to be criminals to an Uber driver and bystanders who they went onto implored to give them clothes, rides and other forms of assistance which have been deemed by South Carolina's authorities as a criminal act, stating that the Stokes Twins broke the law.

The Orange County district attorney recently released a public statement that read the impersonation of criminals by the Stokes twins cannot be considered to be pranks. The pranks have been deemed as crimes by law enforcement which could have resulted in fatal outcomes. The law enforcement officers were called upon during one of their pranks when they posed as bank robbers, the police found themselves in the middle of a 'twisted attempt' to gain more popularity on the internet.

The brothers have each been charged with one felony count of 'false imprisonment affected by fraud, deceit or violence' along with a misdemeanor count for falsely reporting an emergency. The brothers might have to face four years in jail if they are convicted for both counts. In the prank video, officers can be seen surrounding the twins as they try to explain their prank.

