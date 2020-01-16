I-T Raids Rashmika Mandana's Residence, Kannada Actress 'unaware'

Rashmika Mandanna, popular Kannada actor laded in hot waters as the Income-Tax department raided her residence. Nearly 10 officials from the IT department launched a search at the actress's home in the Virajpet district of Kodagu. However, when the raids took place the actress was not at home as she was in Hyderbad completing her work commitments.

IT raid at South Indian actress' house

IT sleuths conduct searches at residence and properties of popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2020

Mandanna's manager stated that as the actress had a late-night shoot, she came back home and slept, and has no idea about what is going on.

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna has become of the most popular face in the South Indian film industry. Having worked in three different languages that are Tamil, Telugu to Kannada, the actor has definitely earned a lot of success. After her debut in 2016's release Kirki Party, she left no stone unturned to become an A-List actor. Kirki Party, directed by Rishabh Shetty, released on December 30, 2016.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma. She will soon share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is slated to release in January 2020. She will also collaborate with Nithiin for the rom-com, Bheeshma. The Venky Kudumula directorial will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

