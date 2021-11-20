IFFI Goa: Martin Scorsese, István Szabó Conferred Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Touted as one of the biggest film festivals in the country, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2021 commenced in Goa on November 20. Several artists were conferred with awards to honour their contributions and efforts in the field. Veteran filmmakers Martin Scorsese and István Szabó were also among the list of personalities receiving a prestigious award.

Celebrated Hungarian filmmaker István Szabó, known for his international success with Mephisto and American filmmaker Martin Scorsese was given the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India held in Goa. Although the veteran artists were not present at the ceremony to receive their awards, the two addressed the audience via video call and expressed their gratitude for receiving the award.

Sharing the same on their official Twitter handle, PIN India posted the video with the caption, ''Dear #Filmlovers, I am moved that you know my films I met Mr Ray more than 30 years ago; we had a fantastic discussion about his films and film making - Hungarian filmmaker István Szabo in a video message at #IFFI52, on receiving #SatyajitRay Lifetime Achievement'' The Hungarian filmmaker István Szabó stated,

''I am deeply moved that you know my films and love them. And I am very thankful that you are giving me the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award." He continued, ''He invited my wife and me for a dinner. The food was excellent. And we had a fantastic discussion about his films and about our profession in filmmaking. It was a profound discussion that I can never forget and I can never forget his face, his radiant charismatic face and his spirit. Thank you very much for giving the price his name.''

Additionally, American film producer, director, screenwriter and actor Martin Scorsese also addressed the crowd as he accepted the award via video conference. The 4:30 minutes video was posted with the caption, ''I am proud to receive this award named after #SatyajitRay; he is one of my masters Every time I see his films over and over again, it's an all-new experience - Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese in a video message at #IFFI52 on receiving Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award''

