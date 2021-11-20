IFFI Kickstarts In Goa Today; Here's All You Need To Know About Awardees, Films & Schedule

The annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicks off in Goa on Saturday. The 52nd edition of the event is set to be a celebration of cinema and artists, not just Indian, but from across the globe. The festival is set to be conducted over nine days, before its conclusion on Sunday.

The IFFI will feature numerous well-known names from the world of entertainment and many from the political fraternity will also be present at the event. Films in various categories will be showcased and numerous artists will be honoured. Here's all you need to know about the festival:

IFFI to kickstart today; List of events to expect

IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20-28. Among the awardees at the event are set to be actor-Member of Parliament Hema Malini, who will be honoured with the Indian personality of the Year award. Veteran lyricist-screenwriter and current Chairperson of the Central Bureau of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi will also be honoured with the same award.

As per the additional programming released by the festival, the event will be hosted by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. Among the expected attendees of the event are Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, among others.

Veteran international directors, Hollywood's Martin Scorsese and Hungarian filmmaker Istvan Szabo will be awarded the first Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Unfortunately, they will not be attending the festival physically but their video messages conveying acceptance of the award will be played,” IFFI Director Chaitanya Prasad said.

Late James Bond star Sean Connery will be paid a special tribute at the event. Actors who passed away this year, including legendary Dilip Kumar, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, National Award-winning star Surekha Sikri, Sanchari Vijay, and filmmakers like Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Sumitra Bhave will be honoured at the event,

In all 148 films from 73 nations will be screened, which includes 12 world premieres, 26 Asia premieres and 64 India premieres.

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Chhori is being brought by Amazon Prime Video to the event while two masterclasses with the makers of the two series on the platform, Sardar Udham and The Family Man are scheduled. The Family Man creators Raj & DK will lead the first masterclass, and actors Manoj Bajapayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will join virtually, on November 21, while Sardar Udham director Shoojit Sircar will conduct the masterclass on November 23.

Netflix and other streamers will also be a part of masterclasses and sessions at the event.

India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal directed by Vinothraj PS, is competing for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the event.

The King of All the World, by Spanish director Carlos Saura, will be the opening film, and Cannes Film Festival's Grand Prix-winning A Hero by Asghar Farhadi, will close the festival. Another Grand Prix winner, Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No 6 is a part of the line-up.

Power of the Dog, starring Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Jane Campion, is among the films to be showcased. Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana is also a part of the line-up.

Aimee Baruah-directed Semkhor in Dimasa, will launch the Indian Panorama section. Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or-winning movie Titane is among 11 titles in the Kaleidoscope section.

Sean Baker’s Red Rocket and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World, Valdimar Johannsson-directed Lamb, Mia Hansen Love-directed Bergman Island, A Higher Law, Dark Matter and Humanization are among 55 titles in the World Panorama section.

(With inputs from PTI)