IFFI To Pay Homage To Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman

Actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman are among 28 names from the world of cinema to be honoured during the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The festival on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie gala will showcase films of 19 artistes from India and nine international names who passed away in the year gone by.

IFFI will pay homage to Kapoor, Khan, Rajput, Soumitra Chatterjee and Boseman by screening their movies "Bobby", "Paan Singh Tomar", "Kedarnath", "Charulata" and "42", respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.