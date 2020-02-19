Indian 2: Crane Mishap On The Sets Of Kamal Haasan's Film; Casualties Reported

On Wednesday, a crane accident took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'. The accident happened while the set was being erected. The location of the accident is said to be at EVP Studios in the town of Poonamallee which is on the outskirts of Chennai. According to sources, three people have died and several have been injured. The injured people have been rushed to the hospital.

Indian 2 directed by Shankar is a big-budget flick starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu in prominent roles.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.