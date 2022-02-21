'Indian Idol Telugu': Judges, Episode 1 Premiere Date, TV Channel How To Watch On OTT?

Singing reality show, Indian Idol is all set to have its Telugu version. The Hindi version of the British reality show, Pop Idol, Indian Idol first aired on Sony Entertainment Television in October 2004. The Telugu show is now on a quest to find its Telugu voice for the first time. Read on to know about the Indian Idol Telugu premiere date, time, judges names and where to watch it.

Indian Idol Telugu is all set to premiere on February 25, every Friday and Saturday on the Telugu OTT platform, aha. The non-fiction singing show will be hosted by Indian Idol season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra. Indian Idol Telugu judges are Thaman SS, Nithya Menen and Singer Karthik. Recently, taking to her Instagram handle, Sreerama Chandra went Live with the popular judges on the show.

While launching the show's promo on IG Live, Sreerama said, "I have known the journey to fame. I can still recollect how difficult it is to be the best among the best and emerge the winner at Indian Idol. Being on the other side as the host has only brought back the energy, fun, and excitement I felt as a participant. I extend hearty congratulations to all the participants."

Nithya Menen also took to Instagram and expressed her excitement to judge the show. She wrote, "Telugu Indian Idol!

Here are the judges! Looking forward to this really new adventure."

The Mission Mangal star also shared a short video clip giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming show. She captioned it as, "World’s Best Stage pai sagiddam Telugu Idol veta. Let's find the first ever #TeluguIndianIdol. Extremely excited to see you all on Feb 25, every Friday & Saturday @9pm, mana @ahavideoIN lo. (sic)"

