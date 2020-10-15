India's First Oscar Winner Bhanu Athaiya Dies; MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Condolences

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Oscar winner, died at her home on Thursday after prolonged illness, her daughter said. She was 91. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha too to their Twitter handles to pay respects.

"Rest in Power Bhanu. It was a privilege working with you," wrote Sinha. Athaiya, who won an Oscar for her work in the 1983 film “Gandhi”, passed away peacefully in her sleep, her daughter Radhika Gupta told PTI.

Heartfelt condolences on the demise of renowned costume designer, an icon and Oscar award winner #BhanuAthaiya Ji.



This is a huge loss for the Indian film industry. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 15, 2020

We lost a legendary costume designer today, the great Bhanu Athaiya, at 91. A storied career that began in the 1950s, breathing life into films like Guru Dutt's "Pyaasa," Attenborough's "Gandhi," Gowariker's "Lagaan" and so many more. As integral as any director or star. pic.twitter.com/ixvQgie8vt — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) October 15, 2020

The last rites took place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai. "She passed away early this morning. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain. For the last three years, she was bedridden because one side (of her body) was paralysed,” her daughter said.

Athaiya, who was born in Kolhapur, began her career as a costume designer in Hindi cinema with Guru Dutt''s 1956 superhit "C.I.D.".

She won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design in Richard Attenborough’s “Gandhi” along with John Mollo.

In 2012, Athaiya returned her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for safe-keeping. In an interview to PTI, she had said. “I have wanted this for some time. I want to thank the Academy for helping me. Many Oscar winners in the past have returned their Oscars for safe keeping. It is a tradition with the Academy."

In a career spanning five decades and over 100 films, she won two National Awards -- for Gulzar''s mystery drama "Lekin" (1990) and the period film "Lagaan" directed by Ashutosh Gowariker (2001).

(With PTI inputs)

