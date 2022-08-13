International Left-Handers Day 2022: Here's All About Significance, Interesting Facts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
International Left-Handers day is observed on August 13. The day is observed to raise awareness about left-handed people and their experiences in this right-hand dominant world. There are many prominent leaders and celebrities who are left-handers across the globe including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar, etc. Some internationally renowned personalities like Charlie Chaplin, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Lady Gaga are also left-handers.
International Lefthanders Day was first celebrated by Dean R Campbell in 1976 to highlight the everyday struggle left-handers face. He was the founder of Left-Handers International and since then the day is observed annually. The day observes left-handed people’s uniqueness and differences, a subset of humanity comprising seven to ten percent of the world's population. The day also spreads awareness on issues faced by left-handers, e.g. the importance of the special needs for left-handed children, and the likelihood for left-handers to develop schizophrenia (a disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly).