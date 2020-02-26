The Debate
Ivanka Trump Chose Kashmir-inspired Gown By Rohit Bal For Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner

After impressing everyone with a sherwani by Anita Dongre, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump — Ivanka Trump, chose to wear Rohit Bal creation.

Ivanka Trump

After impressing everyone with a sherwani and cigarette pants by Anita Dongre, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump — Ivanka Trump, chose to wear a Rohit Bal creation for the Rashtrapati state dinner. Ivanka looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length ivory Anarkali suit. Ivanka's outfit is from Rohit Bal's famous 'Guldastah' collection which was unveiled in 2018 and was the designer's ode to his birthplace, Kashmir. 

This was Ivanka Trump's second visit to India. She had visited India in November 2017 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. She attended the summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace 🇺🇸🇮🇳 📷 Shealah Craighead, White House

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Rohit Bal in 2018 on his Instagram handle wrote, "Guldastah is very close to my heart and I have used flowers of Kashmir... sunflowers, poppies , tulips, and peonies. This collection is both sensitive and ornate with an underlying sense of luxury interwoven in its many layers. It’s my interpretation of absolute beauty in its purest form."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial) on

Ivanka Trump was also trending on social media for repeating her Proenza Schouler baby blue viscose georgette midi dress during her second visit to India. She wore the dress last year in September during her Argentina visit. Ivanka was praised for her sustainable fashion choice.

READ | Ivanka Trump picks Indian designer Anita Dongre on day two of US presidential visit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

PM Modi sends best wishes to Ivanka Trump

As United States President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India concluded on Tuesday, February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the First Family of USA for their high-profile visit. Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump had expressed her delight after visiting the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday afternoon. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Ivanka stated that the Ashram was a "wellspring of inspiration and guidance."

Responding to her tweet, PM Modi said that India is happy to have hosted Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

READ | Chetan Bhagat concedes after Anupam Kher rebuts his '1947-2020' lament about India

 

 

