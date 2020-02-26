Ivanka Trump Chose Kashmir-inspired Gown By Rohit Bal For Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner

After impressing everyone with a sherwani and cigarette pants by Anita Dongre, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump — Ivanka Trump, chose to wear a Rohit Bal creation for the Rashtrapati state dinner. Ivanka looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length ivory Anarkali suit. Ivanka's outfit is from Rohit Bal's famous 'Guldastah' collection which was unveiled in 2018 and was the designer's ode to his birthplace, Kashmir.

This was Ivanka Trump's second visit to India. She had visited India in November 2017 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. She attended the summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rohit Bal in 2018 on his Instagram handle wrote, "Guldastah is very close to my heart and I have used flowers of Kashmir... sunflowers, poppies , tulips, and peonies. This collection is both sensitive and ornate with an underlying sense of luxury interwoven in its many layers. It’s my interpretation of absolute beauty in its purest form."

Ivanka Trump was also trending on social media for repeating her Proenza Schouler baby blue viscose georgette midi dress during her second visit to India. She wore the dress last year in September during her Argentina visit. Ivanka was praised for her sustainable fashion choice.

READ | Ivanka Trump picks Indian designer Anita Dongre on day two of US presidential visit

PM Modi sends best wishes to Ivanka Trump

As United States President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India concluded on Tuesday, February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the First Family of USA for their high-profile visit. Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump had expressed her delight after visiting the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday afternoon. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Ivanka stated that the Ashram was a "wellspring of inspiration and guidance."

Visiting the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati; home to the ideology that set India free and a wellspring of inspiration and guidance. pic.twitter.com/xx0NhmNLpr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2020

Responding to her tweet, PM Modi said that India is happy to have hosted Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

India is happy to have hosted Jared and you. Your liking towards India is clearly visible.



My best wishes to you in your endeavours to further empowerment and enterprise among women.



Hoping to see you both back in India soon! https://t.co/cHHLSTdjRI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2020

READ | Chetan Bhagat concedes after Anupam Kher rebuts his '1947-2020' lament about India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.