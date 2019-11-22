Hasan Minhaj Turns Guest For 'On Purpose With Jay Shetty' Podcast

Jay Shetty, a monk turned influencer, is gaining huge popularity for his motivational videos and podcast. With an aim to make wisdom go viral, Shetty is a vlogger who regularly posts motivational videos on his YouTube channel. The speaker is currently working on launching his own book Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day. The book is scheduled to be launched in April 2020. The speaker recently started his own Podcast titled On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

Hasan Minhaj and Jay Shetty – All you need to know about the duo’s podcast

For his podcasts, Jay Shetty invites multiple personalities and tackles various issues. One of his most popular podcasts includes the one with Charlamagne Tha God, a TV personality and a radio presenter who talked about mental health and its importance. He has authored two books, Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me and Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It.

Recently, Shetty sat down with host and comedian Hasan Minhaj. He is a first-generation American, comedian, and actor. Hasan used to be a part of The Daily Show and is now the host and creator of the Netflix original Patriot Act which is a political comedy series. Minhaj talked about how to strategically express oneself and take criticism positively.

In the podcast, the comedian talks about how he was fired from all the jobs he has ever had. Minaj explains the value of relentlessly trying to do new things until you find something that you like and that is worth doing. He also reminds people of the challenges that come with making great art and to always be specific with the message one wants to share.

Jay Shetty recently started a new initiative to get in touch with his fans and to be able to help them with their issues. He got a community number where people can text him and ask for suggestions and solutions for their issues. Shetty got this community number to get one more step closer to his fans and to get them more involved in his day to day life.

