Jung Woo & 'Squid Game' Fame Lee Yoo Mi In Talks For New K-drama 'Mental Coach Je Gal Gil'

South Korean actors Jung Woo and Lee Yoo Mi might be featured in a new K-drama together. On Thursday, South Korean news outlet, News1 reported that Jung Woo had been cast as the male lead in the new drama titled Mental Coach Je Gal Gil (literal title). The forthcoming series is a sports drama focusing on a former national athlete.

Jung Woo & Squid Game star Lee Yoo Mi in talks for new K-drama

According to the news outlet, Mental Coach Je Gal Gil is a sports K-drama that revolves around a former national athlete who quits sports after causing a scandal. He then becomes a mental coach to help former professional athletes who have retired and current athletes who have fallen into a slump. The report suggests Jung Woo has been offered the role of the lead character named Je Gal Gil, who used to be a national Taekwondo athlete before becoming a mental coach.

Responding to the reports, Jung Woo's agency, BH Entertainment said, "He is positively reviewing the offer." As per the report, Squid Game fame Lee Yoo Mi had been cast as the female lead in the new K-drama. Her character is named Cha Ga Eul, who is a former world-class short-track speed skating medalist who falls into a slump. Her nickname is 'Ice Princess' when she is on the ice, however, she faces the danger of fading out when she falls into a slump.

On the reports about the casting offer, Lee Yoo Mi's agency, Baro Entertainment also said, "She is positively reviewing the offer." If the actor accepts the offer, the K-drama will mark her first series to play the lead role. The K-drama is slated to go on floors by the end of this year once casting is complete.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Jung Woo is known for his performances in hit K-dramas like Reply 1994, Mad for Each Other, Best Friend among others. Mad for Each Other marks Jung Woo's comeback to K-drama after a hiatus of over eight years. While Yoo Mi left a deep impression through the movies like Park Hwa Young and Young Adult Matters, and through the Netflix drama Squid Game.

Image: Instagram/@jungwoo/@leeyoomi