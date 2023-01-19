Kajal Aggarwal Drops A Heartfelt Message On Son Neil's 9-month Birthday; See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal recently dropped a super adorable post for her 'darling boy' Neil who turned 9 months old today (January 19). The actress often shares her son's pictures on social media.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute photo wherein she can be seen holding her son. She can be seen wearing a white shirt teamed up with blue denim. Neil looked cute in a blue and black shirt with black pants. Alongside the post, she wrote, "@neil_kitchlu I can’t wait to see all the things God will do through you. In the meantime, we stay thankful for the past 9 months, and the years ahead. Happy 3/4th birthday, my darling boy."

Check out the post here:

As soon as she dropped the picture, several fans took to the comment section to shower their wishes on the mother-son duo. One fan wrote, “A great actor and a great mother. Love and respect ma'am." Another one penned, “Aww!! So lovely.” One user commented, “Awwwee Neil baby, ma'am you are lucky to have such a beautiful son.”

Kajal Aggarwal's personal & professional life

Kajal is one of the most popular actors in the Southern industry. She tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. They were blessed with a baby boy, Neil in April 2022.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Hey Sinamika'. She is currently working on her comeback film 'Indian 2' co-starring Kamal Haasan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is directed by Shankar. It is a sequel to the 1996 classic 'Indian'. Her upcoming Tamil movies are 'Karungaapiyam', 'Ghosty' and 'Uma'.