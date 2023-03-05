Kartiki Gonsalves Moved By The Elephant Whisperers Fan Art From Around The World

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves revealed artwork from fans who were inspired by her Oscar-nominated documentary. Kartiki shared the fan-made artwork on Instagram handle. She also penned a lengthy and moving caption with the post to express her gratitude.

Kartiki shared that she was “touched” after receiving the fan art from people across the globe. She added that many were impacted by the documentary and spent “so much time and effort” in creating their artwork. She further said that The Elephant Whisperers team is “beyond excited” with the response.

I am so touched to have received so many beautiful images, videos, sculptures of moments from ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ that people across the world, fans have spent so much time and effort doing. Thank you to each and everyone of you who has been sending us love! Our team is beyond thrilled.

Check out Kartiki Gonsalves’ post below.

More on The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers is nominated for Oscars 2023 in Best Documentary Short Film category. It explores the obstruction of the Asian elephant habitat and how climate change and human encroachments are the main causes behind it. In the midst of the larger story, Bomman and Bellie, a couple, adopt an orphaned elephant Raghu, and a calf, Ammu.

Meanwhile, from India, RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated for an Oscar under the Best Original Song category while Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.