Kate Middleton Cancels Tusk Conservation Awards Last-minute Due To 'the Children'

According to multiple media reports, Kate Middleton cancelled an appearance at Thursday’s Tusk Conservation Awards in London “due to the children.” Though the Duchess of Cambridge will be in attendance for a tea for the finalists at Kensington Palace today, it is now speculated that Prince William will head to the awards solo. Meanwhile, a palace spokesperson, while speaking about the issue, told a media portal that the matter related to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had no relation with the children’s health.

When Kate wore Alexander McQueen

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did step out together for an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance where Kate wore one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. She presented in a gorgeous long-sleeved lace dress with black heels and a matching clutch.

Prince Andrew to step away from Royal Duties

However, this week, Prince Andrew has been much of a centre of attention because of his big announcement about him deciding to step away from the ‘Royal life’. In an interview with BBC, he spoke about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an attempt to distance himself from the financier. After the attempt backfired, the prince, in a public announcement, said that he was stepping back from public life for the foreseeable future.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the prince said in a statement.

(with inputs from agencies)

