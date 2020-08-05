Kayla Riley Leaving SiriusXM: Find Out Why The Popular Host Is Leaving The Radio Channel?

Brian Head Welch, the iconic guitarist of the American band Korn, took to his official Instagram account on August 2, to express his gratitude for the SiriusXM host and his long-time friend, Kayla Riley. Kayla Riley, who has been the host of SiriusXM Octane for close to 18 years now, will soon be leaving her beloved show.

According to the Instagram post made by the guitarist Welch, Riley will be leaving the show on August 14. In the Instagram post, Welch mentioned that Riley had worked at SiriusXM for18 years with a lot of passion and dedication. The guitarist wished her good luck for her future post her retirement from the show. Read on to find out, “Why is Kayla Riley leaving SiriusXM?”

Why is Kayla Riley leaving SiriusXM?

Kayla Riley took to her Twitter recently to answer all the questions her fans had about her departure. When a Twitter user, praised Riley for her work and asked if she was leaving for her family, she answered the tweet claiming that her family was one of the many reasons, that led to her retirement from SiriusXM. The 44-year-old SiriusXM Broadcast Radio personality claimed that she wanted to focus on her kids and also build her business alongside her husband.

Not just family, just time to move on and focus on the kids and the work I’m building with my husband. https://t.co/Mj2kEkcIrn — Kayla Riley (@TheKaylaRiley) July 30, 2020

On Tuesday, August 4 a Farewell live stream was hosted on SiriusXM Octane Instagram Handle. The 49 minutes and 7-second long stream featured Kayla Riley as she talked about her journey at the Broadcast channel. The farewell stream is captioned 'Kayla Riley goes down memory lane before last days at Octane.’

Who is Kayla Riley married to?

Kayla Riley who is also known by the name Kate Wendell is married to a Digital Marketing Consultant named Tanner Wendell. He is also the co-founder of Kate & Tanner, a personal growth training and coaching company. According to Tanner Wendell’s Linkedin account, he and Kayla Riley met at a personal growth seminar.

Both of them were committed to growing themselves to their best possible version and wanted to share their lives with each other. The couple got married in 2017 and has three children together. On July 18, 2020, Kayla Riley took to her Instagram to share the picture of her youngest kid, a seven-month-old baby boy.

Kayla Riley Instagram Updates

The 44-year-old Radio Show Host, Kayla Riley has over 48,000 followers on her Instagram handle. She often posts pictures of her family. Here are some of the best posts from her Instagram Handle.

