'KBC 13': Amitabh Bachchan Regrets Not Spending Enough Time With Kids Abhishek & Shweta

Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most successful actors in the film industry as his career spans over five decades. He is currently serving as the host of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 (KBC 13). Being on the show, the actor often interacts with the contestants. During one such conversation, Amitabh Bachchan talked about one of the regrets in his life.

While speaking with KBC 13 contestant Namrata Shah, Amitabh Bachchan talked about his personal life and revealed one of his regrets. The actor shared how he regrets not being around his children Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan during their childhood days. The actor said, "Wo humko humesh ek dukh raha hai ki subah jab jaa rahe hote the kaam par, toh wo so rahe hote the. Waapas aate, to phir so rahe hote, kyuki der raat waapas aate the. Toh thoda sa kasht hua lekin ab sab samajhdar hogye hai," (I have always regretted not being around my children. When I used to leave for work, they would be sleeping and would sleep off by the time I used to return home. I used to feel a little bad but everyone is mature enough now.)

Amitabh Bachchan on choosing acting as a career

The actor also talked about how his parents supported him in his career. The actor revealed he was working somewhere in Kolkata when he asked his father about acting. His father, legendary poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, allowed him to pursue acting. Big B further revealed he was rejected at first but his father taught him to never give up. He then entered the industry and excelled.

Amitabh Bachchan was one of the most successful actors in the 1970s. The actor starred in several Bollywood hits, including Zanjeer, Deewar, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Sholay, and Don. He tied the knot with Jaya Bhaduri in 1973. The couple welcomed their daughter Shweta in 1974 and son Abhishek in 1976.

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. The actor is currently waiting for the release of his film Brahmastra. He also has Goodbye and Project K in the pipeline. He will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone.

Image: PTI and Instagram/@shwetabachchan