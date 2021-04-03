Kim Ji Soo To Mingyu, 4 K-drama And K-pop Scandals In March 2021 That Left Us Stunned

Over the past several months, a wave of disturbing allegations of school bullying in the Korean sports and music industries have started surfacing on the internet. Many K-pop stars have been labelled bullies by their former classmates and a few of them are allegedly accused of doing harassments. However, a number of stars and their companies have denied the allegations and several of them have issued apology statements and spoken with the alleged victims. Stars such as Seventeen’s Mingyu, River Where The Sun Rises’ fame Ji Soo, Hyunjin are some of them. Here we’ve got you a list of K-pop celebrities who were involved in scandals in the month of March 2021.

K-pop Scandals in March 2021

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin's scandal

According to The Straits Times, Hyunjin was accused of bullying by one of his schoolmates. An anonymous poster of Hyunjin of verbal abuse and being violent towards the accuser had surfaced on the internet. The renowned K-pop star since came forward and issued an apology statement. His management agency, too, has suspended all his promotional activities. JVP Entertainment in their statement said that the K-pop star will ‘take the time to self-reflect’ after halting all of his activities as a celebrity. They added that the former ‘sincerely regrets’ and is ‘self-reflecting’ that he hurt various people during his middle school days with his ‘rough and unsuitable words’.

Kim Ji Soo

According to Koreaboo, Kim Ji Soo, who played the lead role in the period-action drama, River Where The Moon Rises, had been accused of misconduct and bullying by one of his former classmates. After the details of his bullying scandal started surfacing on social media, the actor apologized for his misconduct on his official Instagram handle. The actor also left the popular K-drama after the claims of abuse were levelled against him.

Seventeen's Mingyu

According to South China Morning Post, Seventeen’s Mingyu was involved in alleged bullying white at school. In the month of March, his management company steadily reached out to his former classmates about the allegations. The popular K-pop idol also put his work-related activities with his group on hold as the investigation after the claims took place. On March 12, 2021, Seventeen also issued statements in Korean and English languages clarifying the situation involving Mingyu after he was accused of verbal abuse during his younger days.

Yunho

According to MBC television and radio network, Yunho was caught violating social distancing rules in an illegal escort bar. After the news started surfacing, the idol was removed from the advertisements such as food-delivery app, Yogiyo and food maker, Ottogi. The removal also included YouTube videos and his posters. The report suggests that the idol also spent time with female escorts at the illegal business. Later, TVXQ’s label, SM Entertainment denied the allegations and stated that K-pop star didn’t do anything wrong apart from violating the social distancing regulations.