Kim Jung Hyun Accused Of Misbehaviour By Company; Reports Claim Seo Ye Ji Is The Reason

Kim Jung Hyun recently came under fire after several reports of his unprofessional behaviour came to light. The accusations are from his previous drama TIME opposite Seohyun. The Crash Landing on You star has faced accusations from his management agency O& Entertainment. These allegations come right before his contract expires next month. The agency has accused him of unprofessional behaviour towards his co-star Seohyun and the crew of the drama. Korean news agency Dispatch.com revealed the news in a shocking string of revelations by 'A', a member from the drama set. The revelations come following the actor's dispute with his agency over the validity and duration of their contract.

Kim Jung Hyun rude to Seo Hyun?

In the revelations by Dispatch, 'A' a crew member of the drama revealed that Kim Jung Hyun was very rude to his co-star and the crew. The allegations say that he was quite unprofessional on the set and often asked for changes in the script. He used to wipe and clean his hands often after touching Seo Hyun. He refrained from acting passionately for his role and eventually dropped out of the drama citing health issues. His passionless behaviour on set hindered Seo Hyun's acting too. She was often found crying on set after her encounters with Kim Jung Hyun.

Kim Jung Hyun's company O& Entertainment cited health issues as the reason for his behaviour but insiders revealed that it was due to his personal matter with his then-girlfriend. He took an 11-month hiatus in 2018, coming back to the screen with the Netflix drama Crash Landing on You. The drama landed him in the spotlight and he became a household name soon.

Seo Ye Ji's alleged involvement in the case

The latest reports by Dispatch in the matter have brought It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor Seo Ye Ji into the play. The reports reveal that Seo Ye Ji, Kim Jung Hyun's then rumoured girlfriend criticized him if he interacted with other female members on the set or even touched them. A string of message conversations was disclosed in public. The text messages cast a shadow of doubt on the actors and also create a question of whether the actors are really as good as they claim to be. Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Hyun's matter has raised quite a few eyebrows and fans are criticizing Mr.Queen actor for his behaviour. No official statement has come from any actor so far. Fans continue to speculate where this case will lead to.