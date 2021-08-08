Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah Exude 'frenemy' Vibes In New Teaser Of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'

Featuring one of the leading actors of the South Korean film industry, the upcoming romance drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has the netizens anticipating its release. Oh My Venus fame Shin Min Ah and Start-up actor Kim Seon Ho are currently making quite a buzz among the K-drama fans for their earnest chemistry in the teasers. Recently, the drama dropped a new teaser and fans cannot keep calm about it.

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The forthcoming tvN drama dropped another teaser introducing Shin and Kim's characters in the drama. Playing the role of a Dentist named Yoon Hye Jin, Shin appeared excited about her new office in a remote village saying, "I will use my medical techniques with scruple and dignity." On the other hand, Kim was shown doing several jobs saying, "Listen up. No matter what the task is, I calculate the pay based on minimum wage. 8,720 won."

As soon as the duo met each other, Shin accused Kim of being uncertified for his job, However, Kim simply replied by showing off his dozens of certificates. In the next scene, Kim asked Shin about running around in the village wearing 'long johns' to which the latter clarified saying, "They’re leggings." The next few scenes promised a love-hate relationship between the duo and the series of events that led to their friendship or possible, a romance.

Concluding the teaser, Shin asked Kim if he has a 'Cha', which translates to 'Car' or 'Tea' in Korean. Confused by the peculiar request, Kim proceeded to offer her tea, however, Shin replied by stating, "No, not that one. Cha-cha-cha," while imitating steering a car wheel. Dumbfounded by her actions, Kim simply walked away.

More on Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The forthcoming drama is a remake of Mr. Hong, a 2004 romcom. The series will depict Shin Min Ah's new journey as a dentist in a seaside remote village. Kim Seon Ho will be seen portraying the role of Hong Doo Shik, a jack of all trades. The first episode of the drama is scheduled to be released on August 28 this year.

IMAGE- SHIN MIN AH & KIM SEON HO'S INSTAGRAM

