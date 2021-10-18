Kim Seon Ho's Fans Threaten To Seek Legal Action As He's Accused Of Being 'Actor K'

Recently released K drama, Hometown Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho's fans are coming out in support of the actor by saying they will take legal action in response to growing claims that he is the 'Actor K' that allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion. According to a report by AllKpop, on Monday, a post was uploaded to the South Korean internet forum, DC Inside male celebrity gallery which included an official statement by his fans.

Kim Seon Ho's fans issue an official statement

According to the report by AllKpop, on October 18, South Korean actor's fans issued an official statement that roughly translates as, "There is currently a lot of speculation about actor Kim Seon Ho, and there is no way we can help but feel miserable, so we are issuing an official statement. Kim Seon Ho has emphasized that he needs to take care of himself not only in acting, but also in terms of personality and disposition. He stood in front of the public in a consistent manner, keeping his promise unchanged until now."

Kim Seon Ho's fans stressed, "His fans will not tolerate serious criminal acts that cause indescribable pain to the victim by spreading groundless facts through videos, posts, or comments in an online space that anyone can see or damaging a person's reputation, such as abusive language and insults."



They added, "The fans of Kim Seon Ho announce that they will take all possible legal measures, including criminal charges and civil damages, without any leniency or tolerance, with those spreading false facts to the end and are continuously monitoring those who demean his personality with serious swear words and insulting remarks," they added. "Please immediately stop any act that damages actor Kim Seon Ho's reputation by creating or distributing false facts, and furthermore, and delete all existing defamation posts." Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho's agency Salt Entertainment is yet to release a statement, while their official homepage is currently inaccessible due to excessive traffic.

On Sunday, a netizen on the South Korean site, Nate Pann, a netizen claimed to be an actor K's former girlfriend in a post. She exposed the actor for his misdeeds and claimed that he forced her to have an abortion. She alleged that the actor took advantage of her under the pretense of marriage.

Image: Instagram/@seonho__kim