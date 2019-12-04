Korean Actor Cha In Ha Found Dead In His Residence; Fans Heartbroken

Young Korean actor Cha In Ha on Tuesday was found dead inside his house. According to reports, the cause of his death is not known, however, the investigations are still in process. 27-year-old Cha In Ha was associated with an agency called Fantagio, who has released an official statement about the actor’s sad demise. The news comes in close heels after the death of another Korean actor Goo Hara.

In the statement released by the agency, the agency has requested the netizens to not spread rumours and not to make speculative stories. The agency also asked the netizens to respect the family’s choice of having a private funeral. The agency also stated that they are heartbroken to announce the news of Cha In Ha’s sad demise.

Cha In Ha was born in 1992 and was a member of Fantagio’s second actor group SURPRISE U. he made his debut in 2017 in a short film. He also starred in a web drama called Miss Independent Jieun 2. He has done many television dramas like Degree of Love, Wok of Love The Banker and Clean with Passion for Now, to name a few. His latest drama called Love with Flaws premiered on November 27. His fans have been mourning the loss of the actor.

Fans miss Cha In Ha

After Sulli's suicide then Goo Hara and now Cha In Ha found dead in his house. What's wrong in earth!?



Another life's gone 😕💔 Another South Korean Actor 💔 Another breaking news 💔 Another Life 💔#ChaInHa #RestInPeace #LoveWithFlaws pic.twitter.com/GGXaXTmwkl — Noona ♡ (@ECPV1) December 3, 2019

He just posted in ig yesterday, drinking coffee and reading message from his cp, what just happened? Things are so fast, i really admired u even i'm not one of your fans. Cha In Ha was one of the SUPRISE U members and fantagio actor, sadly we lost him 😭 #RIPChaInHa pic.twitter.com/pxjbEM8meU — camille misses Moonbin 🥺 (@myungjuniecutie) December 3, 2019

There’s nothing, not even time that can ease the pain from the loss of your loved ones. The one you treasure. Someone so dear to you. Rest well my love 💔 #ChaInHa pic.twitter.com/Vx1DIAYISr — Max (@maximumlevel05) December 3, 2019

This is the third Korean star to pass away in a span of two months. The list of young stars who passed away recently includes Sulli, 25, Goo Hara, 28 and now Cha In Ha, 27. Fans took to their social media to write about how they miss the stars that passed away. Netizens were heartbroken and stated that he had just uploaded a picture on his social media a day prior to his demise.

