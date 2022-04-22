Kris Jenner Testifies Against Blac Chyna; Alleges Blac Threatened To Kill Kylie Jenner

On Thursday, Kris Jenner testified in the court against Blac Chyna as a part of the trial over the latter's lawsuit that blames the popular Kardashian-Jenner family for the cancellation of her and ex-fiance Rob Kardashian's E! reality TV show titled, Rob & Chyna.

During the questioning from Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani, the Kardashian matriarch stated that her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner allegedly received death threats from Chyna back when Jenner was dating rapper Tyga, People reported.

Kris Jenner alleges Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner

For those unaware, rapper Tyga is Blac Chyna's ex-fiance with whom the socialite also share a son, King Cairo Stevenson, born in 2012. In the Los Angeles Superior Court, Kris Jenner stated that Chyna allegedly threatened to kill Kylie and was also physically abusive toward Tya. The Kardashian matriarch claimed that it was her youngest daughter and her then-boyfriend Tyga who told her about the deadly threats. She said, "I think it was what Kylie and Tyga told me".

When Chyna's attorney asked her about the number of times Chyna allegedly threatened Jenner, Kris added, "You'd have to ask Kylie". The Kardashian matriarch also shared that the family refrained from contacting the police about the threats to keep the issue 'internal'. "We kept it internal between the family," Kris said.

Kris Jenner, 66, also told the court that she wasn't against Rob Kardashian's relationship with Blac Chyna after her feud with Kylie Jenner. She claimed that she wanted her son to be happy. According to Kris, she believes in second chances. She said, "I love second chances, and I wanted them to win. I just wanted my son to be happy." The Kardashian-Jenner mom is reportedly expected to continue testifying in the court on Friday as the lawsuit continues in the Los Angeles court.

Blac Chyna filed the lawsuit against Kardashian and Jenner back in 2017 after her split with Rob Kardashian. The latter posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna on his Instagram, leading her to also obtain a temporary restraining order against him. Chyna, in her civil suit, claimed that she suffered significant damage after Rob's social media outburst. She added that the photo scandal and the Kardashian family pressure also led to the cancellation of the second season of Rob & Chyna.

(Image: @kyliejenner/@blacchyna/@krisjenner/Instagram)